Rural tornado was a big one for Wyoming

This June 6, 2018 photo provided by Aaron Voos shows a tornado moving slowly across the plains north of Laramie, Wyo. The tornado that took its time roaring across a sparsely populated area caused quite a few "oohs" and "ahhs" as well as some damage. Aaron Voos saw the twister touch down north of the city of Laramie while driving home with his 6-year-old son. He called his wife who was at home with their 11-year-old son and told them to drive away. The family and several neighbors watched the tornado churn across a rolling prairie and into the mountains, missing their house by under a mile. Sheriff's officials say a couple of homes were damaged, but no injuries were reported. (Aaron Voos via AP)

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A tornado that tore across the prairie was about as big as they get in Wyoming.

The National Weather Service estimates the twister's winds reached 150 mph (241 kilometers per hour) and its path was 600 yards (548 meters) wide.

The tornado Wednesday evening kept to sparsely populated areas north of Laramie, and nobody was hurt. Only a handful of homes were damaged, though an attached garage at one home was destroyed.

The weather service says the tornado snapped numerous wooden power poles and completely bent over several steel utility poles.

Other recent tornadoes in Wyoming have damaged homes near Gillette and Cheyenne.

Weather Service officials say tornadoes aren't unusual in Wyoming this time of year but typically occur in remote areas and cause little damage.