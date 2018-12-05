School PR consultant calls Parkland critics 'crazies'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A public relations crisis consultant hired to advise a Florida school district after a mass shooting is apologizing after dismissing the district's critics as "crazies" and calling a reporter a "skanky" ''jerk" who "smells bad."

A leaked video shows Sara Brady making the comments to an audience of public relations professionals in July.

The Broward school district paid her nearly $75,000 for advice after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Hunter Pollack, whose sister Meadow was killed, called out school officials on Twitter, saying the consultant's comments show they "don't care" about grieving families.

Brady apologized, claiming her remarks were meant to "poke at the media." She told the Sun Sentinel her comments were a "poor choice of words."