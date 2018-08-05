School bus overturns on Maryland parkway, injuring 14

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. (AP) — More than a dozen people have been injured after a school bus carrying musicians from New York to the nation's capital overturned off the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

A fire department spokesman said some of the injuries are serious but none are life-threatening.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department says the accident occurred Sunday morning in the parkway's southbound lanes near the exit for State Route 32 in Annapolis Junction.

According to the fire department, 14 people were injured. Of those, three people who suffered serious injuries were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Nine were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, and two with minor injuries were not hospitalized.

News outlets report that the musicians on the bus were adults, not students.