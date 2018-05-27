Boy Scout troop 10 from the Reseda section of Los Angeles offers a salute at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 26, 2018. More than 6,000 scouts, with the support of local community members, placed 88,000 American flags on graves throughout the cemetery to honor fallen service members in anticipation of Memorial Day. less
Photo: Richard Vogel, AP
Girl Scouts place flags at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 26, 2018. More than 6,000 Scouts, with the support of local community members, placed 88,000 American flags on graves throughout the cemetery to honor fallen service members in anticipation of Memorial Day. less
A Girl Scout salutes after placing a flag at a veterans gravesite at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 26, 2018. More than 6,000 Scouts, with the support of local community members, placed 88,000 American flags on graves throughout the cemetery to honor fallen service members in anticipation of Memorial Day. less
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts salute the flag during ceremonies at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 26, 2018. More than 6,000 Scouts, with the support of local community members, placed 88,000 American flags on graves throughout the cemetery to honor fallen service members in anticipation of Memorial Day. less
Girl Scouts place flags at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 26, 2018. More than 6,000 Scouts, with the support of local community members, placed 88,000 American flags on graves throughout the cemetery to honor fallen service members in anticipation of Memorial Day. less
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts gather at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 26, 2018. More than 6,000 scouts, with the support of local community members, placed 88,000 U.S. flags on graves throughout the cemetery to honor fallen service members in anticipation of Memorial Day. less
Second from right, Susie Turner, 12, joins her Girl Scout troop 2806 from Chatsworth at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 26, 2018. More than 6,000 scouts, with the support of local community members, placed 88,000 American flags on graves throughout the cemetery to honor fallen service members in anticipation of Memorial Day. less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of scouts have placed American flags on the graves of veterans in a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day.
More than 6,000 children including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts participated in the event Saturday at Los Angeles National Cemetery.
Each scout placed a flag in the ground by each grave and saluted.
Organizers say nearly 90,000 flags were placed in tribute.