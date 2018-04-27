Search for suspect in Maine deputy killing enters 3rd day













Photo: David Leaming, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Numerous area police agency officers converge on Bear Mountain Road to search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Sheriff's deputy Eugene Cole early Wednesday, the day Williams was scheduled to face a weapons charge in a Massachusetts court. (David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP) less Numerous area police agency officers converge on Bear Mountain Road to search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Somerset County ... more Photo: David Leaming, AP Image 2 of 4 Somerset Sheriff's Deputy Toby Blodgett lifts tape for a Bear Mountain Road resident after closing the road to traffic while police search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Sheriff's deputy Eugene Cole early Wednesday, the day Williams was scheduled to face a weapons charge in a Massachusetts court. (David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP) less Somerset Sheriff's Deputy Toby Blodgett lifts tape for a Bear Mountain Road resident after closing the road to traffic while police search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. ... more Photo: David Leaming, AP Image 3 of 4 This undated photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine, who is being sought in connection with the shooting of a Somerset County sheriff's deputy Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Deputy Eugene Cole was killed while responding to a reported robbery. (Maine State Police via AP) less This undated photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine, who is being sought in connection with the shooting of a Somerset County sheriff's deputy Wednesday, April 25, 2018, ... more Photo: AP Image 4 of 4 This undated image released Thursday, April 26, 2018, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a wanted poster for John Williams. Authorities are searching for Williams as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole early Wednesday morning in in Norridgewock, Maine. (FBI via AP) less This undated image released Thursday, April 26, 2018, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a wanted poster for John Williams. Authorities are searching for Williams as a suspect in the fatal shooting of ... more Photo: AP Search for suspect in Maine deputy killing enters 3rd day 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) — Authorities are searching for a third day for a man sought in the fatal shooting of a deputy sheriff in Maine.

The shooting of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole on Wednesday in Norridgewock has triggered an intensive search for 29-year-old John Williams in and around the heavily wooded rural community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Bangor. He's considered armed and dangerous. Police urged the community to keep homes and cars locked.

Authorities planned to speak more about their search Friday morning.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said 175 to 200 officers from multiple agencies, including the FBI, have been working on the case and are being assisted by law enforcement in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Williams' arrest.