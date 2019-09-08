Search warrants served in California boat fire investigation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are serving search warrants at the California company that owned the scuba diving boat that caught fire and killed 34 people last week.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's Lt. Erik Raney says the warrants served Sunday are part of the ongoing investigation by local and federal officials into the tragedy. He says authorities are searching Truth Aquatics' offices in Santa Barbara and the company's two remaining boats.

Thirty-four people died when the Conception burned and sank before dawn on Sept. 2. They were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck and their escape routes were blocked by fire.

The bodies of all but one victim have been recovered. The search for the final victim was suspended until later week because of strong winds and rough seas.