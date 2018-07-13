Second rhinoceros born at North Carolina Zoo in 11 days

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Zoo says another southern white rhinoceros has been born, the second such birth at the zoo in 11 days.

The zoo said in a news release the female calf was born early Friday in the Watani Grasslands habitat, which was created for a breeding rhino herd.

Zookeepers described the calf as healthy and doing well. According to the news release, she's expected to gain 100 pounds a month in the first year and could weigh from between 3,500 and 5,500 pounds (1,587 and 2,494 kg) when fully grown.

The first rhino calf, also a female, was born on July 2. Before that, it had been 41 years since a rhino was born at the zoo.