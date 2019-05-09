Severe weather: Possible tornado hits Pine Bluff, Arkansas

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A line of thunderstorms crossing the nation's midsection spawned a suspected tornado that caused extensive damage in Pine Bluff, Arkansas overnight, leaving some people homeless.

The severe weather moved eastward Thursday after forcing people from their homes in Kansas, stranding dozens of Texas children at school overnight and straining levees along the surging Mississippi River on Wednesday.

The flooding has caused billions of dollars of damage to farmland, homes and businesses across the Midwest, with some rivers above flood stage for more than six weeks now.

Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said the suspected tornado caused "extensive" damage to buildings so they're blessed not to have more people hurt. Mayor Shirley Washington said people panicked, but then came together, and the city will help people who lost their homes.