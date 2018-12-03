Sheriff: Deputies revive overdose victim twice in 12 hours

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in Florida rescued the same overdose victim twice in 12 hours.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley said in a news release that deputies used Narcan to revive the man.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports a friend called deputies to the home of David Fisher after finding him motionless inside his bathroom. Deputies applied Narcan, which is an opiate antidote. It took three doses for Fisher to become responsive.

He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. But soon he was back in the hospital again, after deputies had once again revived him with Narcan.

Staley says so far this year, deputies have responded to 54 overdose calls and used Narcan dozens of times.

He says more treatment is needed for people struggling with drug addiction.