An Ivy League protest stirs emotions among military students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Veterans Day protest in which a Yale University student placed red-painted latex gloves around a display of American flags has stirred some controversy at a school that has been trying to improve its image among military students.

Senior Casey Odesser says her act was meant as a reminder of the death associated with U.S. military conflicts, not to disrespect members of the armed services.

The Yale Daily News reports the display was removed by an Army veteran. Another student who served as a medic in Afghanistan criticized the protest in an opinion piece in the newspaper.

Yale has a growing military community. The school says that as recently as 2010, there were no undergraduate veterans there.