Speedway car flips over fence after crash, kills man

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a car flipped over the infield fence at a central Pennsylvania speedway and struck a track volunteer, killing him.

The Cumberland County coroner's office said two Sprint car drivers crashed into each other while rounding a turn at Williams Grove Speedway just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Coroner Charles Hall said one of the cars went out of control, hit the inside wall and then flipped up and over the infield fence. The car struck a man sitting in the back of a pickup truck parked along the fence.

Hall said 67-year-old Richard Speck Jr., of Mechanicsburg, a volunteer at the track, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The speedway said the rest of Friday night's racing program was canceled. State police, the coroner's office and speedway officials are investigating.

