The Latest: Amazon says it's working to resolve glitches









Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products. (Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) less FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 2 of 3 FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products. less FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 3 of 3 FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products. less FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP The Latest: Amazon says it's working to resolve glitches 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Amazon's Prime Day (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Amazon says it's working to resolve the glitches on its website that kept shoppers from buying on its much-hyped Prime Day.

The hiccups could mute sales and send shoppers elsewhere on one of Amazon's busiest sales days.

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET Monday launch in the U.S. got only images of dogs — some quite abashed-looking — with the words, "Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end." Many took to social media to complain. By about 4:30 p.m., many Prime Day links were working.

In a statement, Amazon says that many people are shopping successfully, and that in the first hour of Prime Day in the U.S., customers ordered more items compared to the first hour last year.

___

3:30 p.m.

Amazon's website has run into some snags quickly on its much-hyped Prime Day.

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links Monday got only an abashed-looking dog with the words, "Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end."

It wasn't clear how widespread the outage was, and an Amazon spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email.

Shoppers took to social media to complain that they couldn't order any items. It's a particular embarrassment for Amazon, on the shopping holiday it created that has become one of its busiest days.

___

3 a.m.

Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods. Shoppers will have plenty of sales to choose from as other retailers offer promotions to try to take a share of the spending.

Prime Day starts Monday afternoon. Amazon is hoping its deals, available only to Prime members, are a hit with customers as it's raising the price of the program.

Amazon has said it has more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide. Four new countries will be part of Prime Day this year: Australia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Singapore.

Prime Day, created by Amazon in 2015 for its 20th anniversary, has inspired other companies like Wayfair to invent their own shopping holidays.