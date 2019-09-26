The Latest: Better weather eases California power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on power outages in California (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric has restored power to thousands of Northern California customers after a shutdown to reduce the threat of wildfires.

Before dawn Wednesday, the utility cut the electricity to more than 48,000 customers in seven counties in the wine country and Sierra Nevada foothills out of concern that gusty winds could knock down power lines and spark blazes during hot, dry weather.

By Wednesday evening, changing forecasts allowed PG&E to restore power to nearly everyone in Napa, Placer, Plumas and Sonoma counties. About half the customers in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties remained without power but the utility said it expects to have service restored to a majority of areas Wednesday night after crews check the lines to make sure they're safe.

Meanwhile, Southern California Edison, which had warned that it was considering shutoffs to more than 140,000 customers, reduced that figure Wednesday evening to about 600 thanks to forecasts of cooler, calmer weather.

___

11:19 a.m.

Tens of thousands of Northern Californians are without electricity after Pacific Gas & Electric cut power for a second time to reduce the threat of hot, gusting winds knocking down live power lines and sparking wildfires.

The utility said Wednesday it shut off power to more than 48,000 customers in seven Sierra Nevada foothill and wine country counties and the outage will last until the weather improves.

The counties affected are Butte, Yuba, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma and Napa.

Cooler weather is expected Thursday, but the utility warned that it could take several days to restore power.

Schools throughout the region have cancelled classes and people are seeking relief in stores from temperatures forecast to reach triple digits.