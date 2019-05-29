The Latest: Change would allow big flag to keep flying

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the fight over a large American flag in Statesville, N.C. (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Maybe "The Profit" won't have to go to jail over his flag after all.

The city of Statesville, North Carolina, said in a news release Wednesday that its leaders will consider changing an ordinance regulating the size of flags displayed in a highway business zone.

The statement came after Marcus Lemonis said he would go to jail before he removes a huge American flag flying at a recreational vehicle store his company owns. The city has sued the company because the flag is much larger than what its ordinance allows.

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh says the change, if approved, would allow the flag at Gander RV to continue flying.

But Lemonis says that's not enough. He wants no restrictions on the size of American flags as long as the poles and flags aren't a safety hazard for air travel or people. He plans to visit the Statesville store Thursday.

Lemonis is a businessman and star of CNBC's reality television show "The Profit."

___

3:06 p.m.

The man known as television's "The Profit" says he'll go to jail before he removes a huge American flag flying at a recreational vehicle store that his company owns and that's the subject of a lawsuit because of its size.

Businessman and reality television star Marcus Lemonis says he'll visit Gander RV in Statesville on Thursday. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Lemonis said the flag stays even if he's jailed for contempt of court.

The city of Statesville limits the size of flags in Gander RV's location to 25 feet by 40 feet (7.6 meters to 12 meters). The city says Gander RV's flag is 40 feet by 80 feet (12 meters by 24 meters). It has sued to get Gander to replace the flag.

Lemonis is CEO of Camping World, which owns Gander RV.