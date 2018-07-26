The Latest: Man injured in bear attack expected to recover

RATON, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico man attacked by bear (all times local):

1 p.m.

Authorities say a man who was attacked by a black bear while walking his dogs in northeastern New Mexico is expected to recover after having surgery.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officers say the attack happened Wednesday in a rural area southeast of Raton, a community near the New Mexico-Colorado border.

State police alerted conservation officers after receiving a call from the 36-year-old man, who was flown to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment.

He was not identified, but authorities on Thursday said doctors were hopeful for a quick recovery.

Game and Fish spokeswoman Tristanna Bickford said investigators believe it was happenstance that the man and bear crossed paths. She said the bear weighed between 300 and 400 pounds.

The man fatally shot the bear during the attack. The animal will be tested for rabies.

___

11:14 a.m.

