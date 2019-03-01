The Latest: Marijuana legalization bill dying in Hawaii

FILE - This Feb. 17, 2016 file photo shows marijuana plants at a home in Honolulu.

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on marijuana legalization in Hawaii (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Legislation that would legalize marijuana in Hawaii is dying.

The measure must pass out of the Senate Health Committee and its Ways and Means Committee by the end of Friday to make it to the full Senate for consideration.

But the Health Committee isn't scheduled to meet Friday.

Hawaii is a liberal state, yet island legislators are hesitant to legalize marijuana the way other liberal states like California and Vermont have.

Several leaders are worried about contradicting federal law and jeopardizing Hawaii's existing medical marijuana program.

House Majority Leader Rep. Della Au Belatti believes recreational cannabis will come to Hawaii eventually but leaders don't want to rush into it.

____

8 p.m. Thursday

On the political spectrum, Hawaii is among the bluest of states. But when it comes to legalizing marijuana, Hawaii is out of step with liberal stalwarts such as California and Vermont.

A bill that would legalize marijuana in the islands faces significant obstacles from leaders worried about contradicting federal law and jeopardizing Hawaii's existing medical marijuana program. It faces a Friday deadline to pass committee.

