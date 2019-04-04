The Latest: Mormon scholar: LGBTQ policy repeal marks reset

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on Mormons repealing rules banning baptisms for children of gay parents (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

A religious scholar says the decision by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to repeal rules banning baptisms for children of gay parents and making gay marriage a sin eligible for expulsion marks a complete reset for the faith on LGBTQ issues.

Patrick Mason of Claremont Graduate University in California says the policy unveiled in 2015 was deeply unpopular among members of the faith, triggering displeasure and protests from many liberal and conservative members.

He says the policy hurt the church's image and relationship with many members.

Mason says the repeal erases the one major detour from a decade-long path by the faith to carve out a more open and compassionate position on LGBTQ issues while sticking to doctrinal opposition of gay marriage and intimacy between people in same-sex relationships.

9:50 a.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is repealing rules unveiled in 2015 that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and made gay marriage a sin worthy of expulsion.

The surprise announcement Thursday by the faith widely known as the Mormon church reverses rules that triggered widespread condemnations from LGBTQ members and their allies.

The church in a statement says it isn't changing its doctrinal opposition to gay marriage and still considers same-sex relationships to be a "serious transgression."

But people in same-sex relationships will no longer be considered "apostates" who must be kicked out of the religion.

The change also marks the biggest move yet by church President Russell M. Nelson, who has made a flurry of changes since taking over the faith in January 2018.