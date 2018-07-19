The Latest: North Carolina DMV OKs license plate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a woman trying to get a specialty license plate honoring her wife. (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has approved a woman's request for a specialty license plate to honor her wife after initially turning her down.

The NCDMV initially rejected the request by Amy Bright of Greenville for a plate reading "LSBNSNLV," for "lesbians in love," saying it had the right to deny any license plate it deems "offensive to good taste and decency." DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said Wednesday he approved the plate, saying it was a mistake to reject it in the first place.

Jessup said in a statement that he has left a voice message for Bright to apologize and to let her know about her request being approved.

Bright had said she would sue if an appeal was denied.

___

10:21 a.m.

A woman says her request for a specialty license plate to honor her wife has been denied by the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles.

Amy Bright told WFMY-TV in Greensboro she applied for a plate reading "LSBNSNLV," for "lesbians in love."

The DMV issued a statement saying the agency has the right to deny any license plate it deems "offensive to good taste and decency."

The agency's statement to the television station doesn't address Bright's request specifically; It says that personalized plates cannot include a message that is "offensive to good taste and decency."

The statement also says the U.S. Supreme Court has determined that license plates are "government speech," giving the state agency "broad discretion in refusing to issue a plate with an indecent word or message." The DMV says it has rejected more than 7,000 license plate requests over the years.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the agency is the Division of Motor Vehicles, not Department of Motor Vehicles.