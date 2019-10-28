The Latest: Obama says Hagan was 'terrific public servant'

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014 file photo, Sen. Kay Hagan, D-N.C., gives her concession speech during an election night rally in Greensboro, N.C. Hagan. Family of former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan issued a statement Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 that said Hagan died unexpectedly Monday morning. She was 66.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the death of former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan: (all times local):

4 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama says former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan was "a terrific public servant" who worked to find common ground.

Hagan died Monday morning at her home in Greensboro after a prolonged illness. She was 66.

Obama said in a statement that he appreciated Hagan's "reasoned, pragmatic voice" on issues such the Affordable Care Act, reforming Wall Street and supporting working families.

Hagan was a North Carolina Democrat who was elected in elected in 2008 and served one term before being defeated by Republican Thom Tillis in 2014. In 2016, Hagan contracted a tickborne illness that caused brain inflammation which made it difficult for her to speak and walk.

___

Former Vice President Joe Biden is remembering Kay Hagan as a "champion for North Carolina."

Biden says he saw Hagan on Sunday when he visited Durham during his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president. Hagan died Monday morning at her home in Greensboro.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state buildings, facilities and grounds to be lowered to half-staff through sunset on Tuesday.

Cooper says he had known Hagan since both were state legislators. He described her as someone who wanted to inspire young people to enter public service.

___

The family of former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan says in a statement that she fought passionately for the people of North Carolina. She was 66.

A family spokeswoman says Hagan died Monday died at her home in Greensboro. Spokeswoman Sadie Weiner says Hagan died of encephalitis, or brain inflammation, caused by Powassan virus. That's a rare virus spread from ticks to humans.

Hagan was a North Carolina Democrat elected in 2008 who served one term before being defeated by Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.

During her time on Capitol Hill, she was a champion of the Affordable Care Act as well as efforts to release documents pertaining to water contamination at Camp Lejeune.

___

1:10 p.m.

The family of former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan says she has died. She was 66.

The family issued a statement Monday saying Hagan died unexpectedly that morning.

Hagan was a North Carolina Democrat who was elected in 2008 and served one term before being defeated by Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.

During her time on Capitol Hill, she was a champion of the Affordable Care Act as well as efforts to release documents pertaining to water contamination at Camp Lejeune.

___

This item has been corrected to reflect that Hagan's family said she has died.