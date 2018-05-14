The Latest: Plan to move Polish memorial ignites protest

FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, buildings in Lower Manhattan provide a backdrop to a statue dedicated to the victims of the Katyn massacre of 1940, in Jersey City, N.J.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the dispute over plans to move a statute commemorating the 1940 massacre of Poles in the Katyn Forest (all times local):

Plans by Jersey City to move a waterfront statue commemorating the 1940 massacre of Poles continue to draw backlash from some members of the Polish community.

At a news conference Monday, a few dozen protesters repeatedly shouted down Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Poland's consul general.

Fulop plans to relocate the Katyn Memorial from one waterfront site to another one nearby to make room for a redevelopment project. The site sits across the water from downtown Manhattan.

News of the plans has stirred anger in recent weeks among some in the Polish community who say the move disparages the memories of the estimated 22,000 Poles who died in the massacre in the Katyn Forest.

Officials in a New Jersey community are set to disclose plans for moving a waterfront statue commemorating the 1940 massacre of Poles.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and local Polish groups will hold a news conference Monday to provide details for relocating the Katyn Memorial. It comes just days after the two sides reached an agreement to end their acrimonious battle.

City officials wanted to move the statue as part of a renovation of the plaza, but the Polish groups objected and recently sought a temporary restraining order to block the move.

The bronze statue depicts a Polish soldier bound, gagged and impaled by a bayonet. The proposed move sparked strong emotions in Poland, where Katyn is remembered as one of the worst tragedies to befall the nation in a long tragedy-filled history.