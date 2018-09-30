The Latest: Prosecution rests case in burning death retrial

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the retrial of a man accused of burning a Mississippi woman alive in 2014 (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

The prosecution has rested its case in the retrial of a man who is accused of burning a Mississippi woman alive in 2014.

The defense is scheduled to begin its closing arguments Sunday in the trial of 29-year-old defendant Quinton Tellis.

The judge said he expected the trial to go to the jury later that day.

U.S. Department of Justice Analyst Paul Rowlett told the jury how he used cellphone records to piece together the movements of Tellis and the 19-year-old victim, Jessica Chambers, on the night she died.

The Clarion Ledger reports Rowlett said he received location data from several cellphones that showed Tellis was with Chambers the evening of her death, contradicting his previous claims.

5:10 p.m.

Amid a retrial, a federal analyst has laid out the timeline to jurors of the night a Mississippi woman was burned alive in 2014.

U.S. Department of Justice Analyst Paul Rowlett testified for hours Saturday as an expert witness in the field of intelligence analysis. He outlined for the jury how he used cellphone records to piece together the movements of 29-year-old defendant Quinton Tellis and the 19-year-old victim, Jessica Chambers.

The Clarion Ledger reports Rowlett says he received location data from several cellphones and noted that where Tellis said he was on the day of Chambers' death was not where his cellphone data says he was.

Another inconsistency was that Tellis said he had known Chambers for about two weeks when she died. Cellphone records indicated they'd only known each other for a week.

