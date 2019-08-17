The Latest: Trump: Portland, Oregon, 'is being watched'

A road closure sign is seen in downtown Portland, Ore., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in advance of a rally as the city prepares for crowds. In the past week, authorities in Portland have arrested a half-dozen members of right-wing groups on charges related to violence at previous politically motivated rallies as the liberal city braces for potential clashes between far-right groups and self-described anti-fascists who violently oppose them. less A road closure sign is seen in downtown Portland, Ore., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in advance of a rally as the city prepares for crowds. In the past week, authorities in Portland have arrested a half-dozen members ... more Photo: Gillian Flaccus, AP Photo: Gillian Flaccus, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: Trump: Portland, Oregon, 'is being watched' 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a right-wing rally and counter protests in Portland, Oregon (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says "Portland is being watched very closely" as the Northwest city braces for a right-wing rally that's expected to draw demonstrators from around the U.S. as well as counterprotesters.

More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are in the liberal city for the late Saturday morning rally. Self-described anti-fascists have vowed to confront the right-wing groups.

In a Saturday morning tweet Trump wrote: "Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an 'ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.'"

Trump said he hoped Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler "will be able to properly do his job!"

Wheeler has said any groups preaching hate or engaging in violence are not welcome in the city.

___

9:01 p.m.

More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are in Portland, Oregon, to help police with a right-wing rally Saturday that's expected to draw demonstrators from around the U.S.

Self-described anti-fascists have vowed to confront the rally.

Authorities have arrested six members of right-wing groups, including the leader of Patriot Prayer, in the run-up to the event on charges related to past protests.

The rally is organized by Proud Boys, who are designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.