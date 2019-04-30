The Latest: Whale dies after beaching twice in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on a humpback whale stranding near Anchorage, Alaska (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A young humpback whale that had beached twice in Alaska has been found dead.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports the whale was found Tuesday near the south end of Turnagain Arm.

The young whale became stranded in the arm Sunday and again Monday but appeared to free itself Monday night.

Verena Gill of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whale washed ashore again Tuesday a few miles south of where it beached Monday.

She says teams formed to investigate the death but work would stop at 5 p.m. because of the incoming tide.

___

12:45 p.m.

A young humpback whale that freed itself after a stranding outside Anchorage, Alaska, is in trouble again.

KTUU-TV reports the whale became stranded again Tuesday in Turnagain Arm.

Verena Gill of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whale became beached a few miles south of where it was stranded Monday.

The whale freed had freed itself Monday night.

Gill says crews were planning to mobilize again to assist the whale.

___

6:30 a.m.

Officials say a young humpback whale swam free to deeper water after being stranded for the second time in two days just south of the Alaska town of Girdwood.

KTUU-TV reports that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whale swam free just before 5 p.m. Monday.

NOAA Cook Inlet Beluga Recovery Coordinator Verena Gill says the whale was spotted earlier Monday in Turnagain Arm after previously stranding Sunday near Bird Point.

Gill says the whale may have followed a pod of belugas into the arm, and is likely young and unfamiliar with the area.

The NOAA says it hopes the whale will make its way north, and out of Turnagain Arm.

___

