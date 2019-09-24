https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/us/article/The-top-10-movies-on-the-iTunes-Store-14464685.php
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 22, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Spider-Man: Far from Home
2. X-Men: Dark Phoenix
3. Aladdin
4. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
5. The Upside
6. Rocketman
7. MIB: International
8. The Hustle
9. The Secret Life of Pets 2
10. Avengers: Endgame
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Can You Keep A Secret?
2. The Dead Don't Die
3. Light of My Life
4. After
5. The Third Wife
6. The Biggest Little Farm
7. Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken
8. Wild Rose
9. Driven (2019)
10. The Billion Dollar Bust
