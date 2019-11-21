Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 20, 2019:

1. Phil Collins; $2,167,750; $146.69.

2. Guns N' Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.

3. Muse; $1,923,292; $84.32.

4. Ariana Grande; $1,896,140; $92.31.

5. Post Malone; $1,839,868; $119.19.

6. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,744,103; $121.60.

7. Jonas Brothers; $1,730,734; $108.33.

8. John Mayer; $1,487,525; $98.92.

9. Cher; $1,485,624; $127.42.

10. Eric Church; $1,404,815; $86.26.

11. Zac Brown Band; $1,368,361; $61.76.

12. Shawn Mendes; $1,305,523; $80.22.

13. Iron Maiden; $1,296,664; $63.90.

14. Little Mix; $1,285,214; $62.79.

15. Florida Georgia Line; $1,250,438; $68.99.

16. Backstreet Boys; $1,236,727; $97.91.

17. Hootie & The Blowfish; $1,008,193; $64.13.

18. KISS; $1,004,742; $83.45.

19. Marc Anthony; $989,507; $101.58.

20. Thomas Rhett; $944,343; $75.53.

