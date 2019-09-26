Trump condemns religious persecution amid refugee squeeze

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is touting his commitment to international religious freedom, including this week during a speech at the United Nations. But his promise rings hollow to advocates for persecuted religious minorities seeking refuge in the United States.

That's because Trump's administration already has slashed the nation's refugee admissions ceiling and is weighing further cuts ahead of Oct. 1's deadline to decide on next year's limits.

As the president vows to keep promoting global freedom to worship, faith-based groups that resettle refugees are urging him to admit more of the religious minorities whose persecution he has decried.

The list of persecuted religious groups whose refugee admission has withered under Trump includes Christians from multiple nations and Yazidis — whose oppression by the Islamic State was labeled genocide by Trump's administration.