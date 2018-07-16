UN envoy says reforms needed to resume Libya oil production

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Libya is warning that a recent agreement to resume oil production in the conflict-torn country will not hold unless key issues concerning the distribution of wealth and "endemic plundering of resources" are speedily tackled.

Ghassan Salame told the Security Council on Monday it will "be difficult to advance the political process" without action.

He also warned that "without the right conditions, it would be unwise" to hold presidential and parliamentary elections this year.

Salame said the U.N. "will redouble its efforts to push for economic reforms, as the very stability and unity of the country are at stake."

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled Moammar Gadhafi. The country is now split between rival governments.