US Marshals apprehend escaped Oklahoma inmate in Missouri

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man convicted of murder who escaped from a county jail in Oklahoma has been apprehended in Missouri.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Callen Stephens says 34-year-old Patrick M. Walker was taken into custody about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at an extended-stay motel in St. Louis.

Authorities say Walker escaped from the Payne County Jail on Thursday after he assumed the identity of a cellmate who was being released on bond. Walker, also known as "Notty G," was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Oklahoma County and was housed temporarily at the Payne County Jail for a court appearance.

Federal marshals say Walker made his way to St. Louis with the help of a female accomplice. Details about the woman haven't been released.