US Rep. Carolyn Maloney suffers medical episode

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., center, joined from left by Dale Ho, attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, speaks to reporters after the Supreme Court heard arguments over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census, in Washington, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Critics say adding the question would discourage many immigrants from being counted, leading to an inaccurate count. less Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., center, joined from left by Dale Ho, attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, speaks to reporters after the Supreme Court ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US Rep. Carolyn Maloney suffers medical episode 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney has suffered a medical episode while appearing at an event in New York City.

The Daily News says the 73-year-old New York Democrat told a staffer Monday at an event in Manhattan that she felt pain and could not see.

Her staff escorted her to a bench, where she sat for about 15 minutes as 911 was called.

The Daily News reported that she was taken to a hospital.

Maloney and other politicians were attending a community vigil about the weekend killing of four homeless men in the borough's Chinatown section.

Her office said an afternoon appearance at another event was being cancelled but offered no details on her condition.

Maloney has represented Manhattan in Congress since 1993.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com