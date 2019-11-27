US judge bars Trump’s health insurance rule for immigrants

A U.S. judge in Oregon has granted a preliminary injunction blocking a Trump administration proclamation that would require immigrants to show proof of health insurance to get a visa.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Simon said in a written opinion Tuesday that the proclamation could not take effect while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality makes its way through the courts.

Simon issued an emergency restraining order on Nov. 3 to prevent the rule from taking effect after seven U.S. citizens and a nonprofit organization sued, saying the rule would block nearly two-thirds of all prospective legal immigrants.

The proclamation signed by President Donald Trump in October applies to people seeking immigrant visas from abroad — not those in the U.S. already.