Stop & Shop workers reach new deal after strike

BOSTON (AP) — Unionized supermarket workers in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have ratified a new contract that came out of an 11-day strike at New England's biggest grocery chain.

The last of five United Food & Commercial Workers locals involved in the strike approved the contract Wednesday with Stop & Shop. The locals represented about 31,000 workers.

The union didn't release vote tallies but said the contract was approved "overwhelmingly."

The union says among other things, the new contract preserves health care, pension and premium pay benefits.

Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop, a subsidiary of Dutch company Ahold Delhaize, says it lost as much as $110 million during the strike.

Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan says in an emailed statement "we're pleased to have fair and responsible new contracts in place."