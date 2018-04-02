Vermont's statehouse goddess statue removed, worry over rot





MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The 80-year-old wooden statue of Ceres, the goddess of agriculture, has been taken down from the top of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier because it's believed to be rotting.

The statue is headed to a warehouse. Plans call for it to be moved to the Vermont History Museum after it has dried out.

The state of Vermont is now planning to seek bids from sculptors to create a new statue that will commemorate the state's agricultural heritage.

The sculpture that was just removed was carved in 1938. Then-Statehouse Sergeant at Arms Dwight Dwinell whittled the head while the Statehouse the custodial staff carved the body.

The removal of the statue is part of a nearly $2 million project that will also include re-gilding the golden dome.