Voter signup groups say Tennessee penalties change landscape

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee takes part in a walk-through for his inauguration in War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that would likely make Tennessee the first to fine voter registration groups for turning in too many incomplete signup forms. It drew an immediate federal lawsuit. Tennessee's NAACP chapter and other voter registration groups sued after Lee signed the bill Thursday, May 2, 2019 backed by Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Groups submitting 100-plus incomplete registrations over a year could be fined. less FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee takes part in a walk-through for his inauguration in War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee has signed ... more Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Voter signup groups say Tennessee penalties change landscape 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voter registration groups and civil rights advocates say the penalties created by a new Tennessee law could force them to rethink efforts to persuade minorities and college students to become civically engaged.

The new law is likely the first nationally to fine groups for too many incomplete registration forms. It includes misdemeanor charges for other intentional infractions of new rules.

A federal lawsuit targeting Tennessee after the bill's signing said it could force four registration groups to reduce or eliminate those services in the state.

Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett argued that tacking on penalties would be crucial for election security.

Terri Freeman is the president of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. She says the museum will keep signing up voters. She said many people chronicled in the museum died for that right.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Terri Freeman is the president, not executive director, of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.