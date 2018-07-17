Widow penalized for late husband's legal marijuana use

















































Photo: Paul Chinn, The Chronicle Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Image 1 of 13 FILE -- Jars of medicinal marijuana are displayed at The Apothecarium dispensary in San Francisco, Calif. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. A widow in Colorado is being denied her husband's workers' compensation benefits, after it was found he had trace amounts of marijuana in his system, despite the drug being legal in their state. less FILE -- Jars of medicinal marijuana are displayed at The Apothecarium dispensary in San Francisco, Calif. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. A widow in Colorado is being denied her husband's workers' compensation ... more Photo: Paul Chinn, The Chronicle Image 2 of 13

Photo: Michael Ciaglo Image 3 of 13 1. About 44% of Americans have tried marijuana, according to a 2015 Gallup poll. The percentage has grown steadily since Gallup first asked the question in 1969. 1. About 44% of Americans have tried marijuana, according to a 2015 Gallup poll. The percentage has grown steadily since Gallup first asked the question in 1969. Photo: Michael Ciaglo, Houston Chronicle Image 4 of 13 2. Fully 11% of Americans (more than 1 in 10) reported to Gallup in 2015 that they currently smoke marijuana. 2. Fully 11% of Americans (more than 1 in 10) reported to Gallup in 2015 that they currently smoke marijuana. Photo: Getty Images Image 5 of 13 3. Support for the legalization of marijuana has been growing, with 53% of Americans in favor of it as of 2015, per a different Gallup poll. Support is stronger among younger folks than older ones, and weaker among Hispanics than among whites and African-Americans. less 3. Support for the legalization of marijuana has been growing, with 53% of Americans in favor of it as of 2015, per a different Gallup poll. Support is stronger among younger folks than older ones, and weaker ... more Photo: Getty Images Image 6 of 13 4. Americans are especially likely to favor legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes. The drug has been found useful to treat glaucoma, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel diseases, arthritis pain, multiple sclerosis pain, and chemotherapy pain and nausea. Other possible uses include curbing the growth of cancer cells and Alzheimer's disease, stimulating appetite, and treating anxiety. less 4. Americans are especially likely to favor legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes. The drug has been found useful to treat glaucoma, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel diseases, arthritis pain, multiple ... more Photo: Getty Images Image 7 of 13 5. It's not all good news for the drug, though. Like regular tobacco, it contains carcinogens, and inhaling a lot of smoke is not good for anyone. Though it may be less addictive than other drugs, some people do become dependent on it. It can impair driving ability, too. Many studies find marijuana to be less harmful than alcohol or tobacco, but that doesn't mean it's safe. less 5. It's not all good news for the drug, though. Like regular tobacco, it contains carcinogens, and inhaling a lot of smoke is not good for anyone. Though it may be less addictive than other drugs, some people ... more Photo: Getty Images Image 8 of 13 6. Folklore has it that Shakespeare may have smoked marijuana, and that Queen Victoria might have used it to alleviate monthly cramps. It's also reported to have been recommended as a substitute for alcohol by prohibition campaigners in the 19th century. less 6. Folklore has it that Shakespeare may have smoked marijuana, and that Queen Victoria might have used it to alleviate monthly cramps. It's also reported to have been recommended as a substitute for alcohol by ... more Photo: Getty Images Image 9 of 13 7. Legalizing marijuana could deliver significant tax revenue to governments seeking just that. In its first year after legalizing marijuana, the state of Washington collected about $70 million in taxes. For Colorado, it was $53 million -- and marijuana tax revenue is outpacing that from alcohol in the state. The Cato Institute has estimated that state governments and the federal government could save around $8.7 billion through the legalization of the drug. less 7. Legalizing marijuana could deliver significant tax revenue to governments seeking just that. In its first year after legalizing marijuana, the state of Washington collected about $70 million in taxes. For ... more Photo: Getty Images Image 10 of 13 8. Growing marijuana, like growing many other crops, requires a lot of resources. According to Mother Jones magazine, California's crop requires 50% more water during its growing season than the city of San Francisco uses in a year -- some 60 million gallons. In Denver, it's estimated that less than 2% of the city's electricity usage is for growing marijuana -- but that rate is growing rapidly. less 8. Growing marijuana, like growing many other crops, requires a lot of resources. According to Mother Jones magazine, California's crop requires 50% more water during its growing season than the city of San ... more Photo: Getty Images Image 11 of 13 9. The marijuana industry in the U.S. was recently estimated to be worth about $3.5 billion, with California research company ArcView seeing that growing to $4.4 billion this year. 9. The marijuana industry in the U.S. was recently estimated to be worth about $3.5 billion, with California research company ArcView seeing that growing to $4.4 billion this year. Photo: Getty Images Image 12 of 13 10. Growing marijuana can be surprisingly profitable, with a 2015 Bloomberg report noting that while the wholesale rate for medical marijuana was $2,500 per pound, it was costing a Colorado grower just $600 to produce the stuff. A Forbes article posited that "Legal Cannabis is 2015's best start-up opportunity." less 10. Growing marijuana can be surprisingly profitable, with a 2015 Bloomberg report noting that while the wholesale rate for medical marijuana was $2,500 per pound, it was costing a Colorado grower just $600 to ... more Photo: Getty Images Image 13 of 13 11. You can make money (or lose it!) in medical marijuana without growing any yourself -- by investing in marijuana-centered companies. While there can be plenty of money for companies in growing and selling the stuff, big bucks can also be made by developing effective pharmaceutical drugs derived from it. Here are two publicly traded companies to look into: GW Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company with a market value of $1.2 billion, while Insys Therapeutics is another, with a market value of $1.8 billion. Both stocks have dropped in recent months, presenting better entry prices for long-term believers, but it's also quite reasonable to wait for this nascent industry to grow more and to see which companies emerge as profitable winners. less 11. You can make money (or lose it!) in medical marijuana without growing any yourself -- by investing in marijuana-centered companies. While there can be plenty of money for companies in growing and selling ... more Photo: Getty Images Widow penalized for late husband's legal marijuana use 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — The state of Colorado is denying half the workers' compensation death benefits to a woman whose husband died while working on a ski lift because he had marijuana in his system.

KMGH-TV reports Erika Lee's husband, Adam Lee, was crushed to death in December underneath a ski escalator in Loveland.

Erika says she's frustrated the system is saying "because he smoked a legal substance, we are going to take away your benefits from you and your kids."

Colorado law allows state workers' compensation companies to cut benefits by 50 percent if tests return positive for marijuana or any other controlled substance.

Now Playing:

Erika plans to appeal the decision by Pinnacol Assurance, a quasi-state workers' compensation agency, to cut her benefits. A hearing is scheduled before an administrative law judge in the coming months.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com