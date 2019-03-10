Storm dumps more than foot of snow in parts of Upper Midwest

Diane Halverson walks through falling snow on Fifth Street in Bismarck, N.D., on Saturday morning, March 9, 2019, as snow removal crews begin clearing sidewalks and parking lots near the downtown areas. "At least it's nice out," said Halverson who was going to the public library. Snow was falling across much of North Dakota and eastern South Dakota Saturday morning, with a mixed bag of precipitation in far southeastern South Dakota that included rain, freezing rain and sleet. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) less Diane Halverson walks through falling snow on Fifth Street in Bismarck, N.D., on Saturday morning, March 9, 2019, as snow removal crews begin clearing sidewalks and parking lots near the downtown areas. "At ... more Photo: Tom Stromme, AP Photo: Tom Stromme, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Storm dumps more than foot of snow in parts of Upper Midwest 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Interstates have reopened in North Dakota and South Dakota after a winter storm dumped more than a foot (0.3 meter) of snow in parts of the Upper Midwest.

North Dakota transportation officials on Sunday reopened Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo. I-29 was reopened from Grand Forks in North Dakota to Watertown in South Dakota.

In South Dakota, officials reopened a stretch of I-90 between Wall and Mitchell.

The National Weather Service says the storm dumped 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow in Herman and near Pelican Rapids in northwestern Minnesota, 13 inches (33 centimeters) in Detroit Lakes, and 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) in Mahnomen and Holloway.

Public transit bus service in the Fargo-Moorhead area was suspended an hour early Saturday night, at 10:15 p.m., because of deteriorating road conditions.