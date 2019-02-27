Rail service resumes into, out of New York Penn Station

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rail service has resumed into and out of the nation's busiest train station after an earlier wire problem.

Amtrak says the problem with overhead wires between New York's Penn Station and Newark occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. and caused service to be suspended.

An Amtrak spokesman says trains began rolling again a little over an hour later.

Seven Amtrak trains were affected along with commuter trains operated by New Jersey Transit.

NJ Transit says residual delays of up to 60 minutes are expected.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Amtrak now says the suspension occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m., not after 2:30 p.m.