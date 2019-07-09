Witness to Hawaii skydive crash reported engines sounded OK

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a witness to the skydiving plane crash that killed 11 people in Hawaii reported the plane's engines sounded normal before takeoff, but shortly after the plane left the ground it became inverted and crashed nose down.

The NTSB's preliminary report was released Tuesday. No cause for the crash was given, which is typical for preliminary reports.

The plane crashed after leaving Oahu's Dillingham Airfield on June 21. There were no survivors.

It was the deadliest civil aviation accident in the U.S. since 2011.

The report says the victims included skydiving instructors, their customers, the pilot and two jumpers who joined the flight at the last minute.

The plane was being operated by Oahu Parachute Center. The aircraft was in another accident in California in 2016.