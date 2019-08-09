Wolf-dog hybrid captured after escape from Florida sanctuary

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A wolf-dog hybrid that escaped from a Florida sanctuary after jumping a 10-foot (3-meter) fence has been captured.

News outlets report that something scared Eva at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary on Wednesday morning, prompting her to jump the fence.

Sanctuary spokeswoman Cindee Woolley says Eva was spotted in the afternoon and shot with a tranquilizer but managed to run off before the sedation took effect.

A news release from the sanctuary says calls of sightings to the Collier County Sheriff's Office helped searchers locate the wolf-dog Wednesday evening.

Eva weighs about 60 to 70 pounds (27 to 32 kilos) and is owned by Miami residents who had boarded her at the sanctuary less than two days before her escape.