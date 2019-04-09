Woman pleads guilty to threatening Planned Parenthood

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 47-year-old St. Louis woman has admitted that she used social media to threaten to "blow up" Planned Parenthood facilities and injure staff.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis on Tuesday announced that Maria Terry pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and transmitting a threatening communication over the internet.

In a plea agreement, Terry admitted that on Nov. 7 she posted a message on Twitter directed at Planned Parenthood Action Fund that threatened to blow up the facilities in St. Louis. Terry also admitted in her plea that her goal was to intimidate or interfere with people seeking access to, or providing, reproductive health services through Planned Parenthood.