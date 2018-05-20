Eastside Firefighters are responding Saturday morning to a report of a mountain lion attack in the foothills outside of North Bend.
Seattle police respond to dozens of animal attacks each year. Take a look at how the city’s neighborhoods compare when it comes to reported animal bites.
17. Sodo and Georgetown – Police beat O – This area has seen 19 animal bites reported since 2008.
16. Belltown and South Lake Union – Police beat D – This area has seen 29 animal bites reported since 2008.
15. Pioneer Square and the International District – Police beat K – This area has seen 42 animal bites reported since 2008.
14. Broadview and Haller Lake – Police beat N – This area has seen 47 animal bites reported since 2008.
13. Broadway area of Capitol Hill and First Hill – Police beat E – This area has seen 48 animal bites reported since 2008.
12. Downtown core – Police beat M – This area has seen 49 animal bites reported since 2008.
11. Ballard, Fremont and Wallingford – Police beat B – This area has seen 50 animal bites reported since 2008.
10. Central District – Police beat G – This area has seen 54 animal bites reported since 2008.
9. Madison Park, Lechi and northern Capitol Hill – Police beat C – This area has seen 57 animal bites reported since 2008.
8. University District, Laurelhurst and Ravenna – Police beat U – This area has seen 58 animal bites reported since 2008
7. Lake City and Northgate – Police beat L – This area has seen 58 animal bites reported since 2008.
6. Green Lake, Crown Hill and Greenwood – Police beat J – This area has seen 74 animal bites reported since 2008.
5. Queen Anne and Magnolia – Police beat Q – This area has seen 80 animal bites reported since 2008.
4. North Beacon Hill, Columbia City and Seward Park – Police beat R – This area has seen 101 animal bites reported since 2008.
3. West Seattle – Police beat W – This area has seen 107 animal bites reported since 2008.
2. South Beacon Hill and the Rainier Valley – Police beat S – This area has seen 112 animal bites reported since 2008.
1. Delridge and White Center – Police beat F – This area has seen 113 animal bites reported since 2008.
NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — One man was killed and another seriously injured when they encountered a cougar Saturday while mountain biking in Washington state, officials said.
Authorities said the two men were on a morning bike ride in the foothills near North Bend when the attack occurred. The town is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle.
The mountain lion ran into the woods and officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game later tracked it down and shot and killed it, said Capt. Alan Myers of the state's Fish & Wildlife Police.
The 31-year-old survivor was taken to a hospital in Seattle. He was initially listed in serious condition in the emergency room but was alert and talking; his condition was later upgraded to satisfactory, The Seattle Times reported.
A search and rescue team was dispatched to recover the body of the deceased man.
KIRO-TV reported that the injured man called 911 shortly before 11 a.m. and shouted, "Can you hear me? Help!" and then the call hung up.
Authorities found the cougar standing over the body of the dead biker, the station reported.
It wasn't immediately clear if the two victims were biking together or separately.
In the last 100 years in North America, roughly 25 fatalities and 95 nonfatal cougar attacks have been reported, the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said, but there was only one other fatal attack in the state. However, more attacks have been reported in the western United States and Canada over the past 20 years than in the previous 80 years.