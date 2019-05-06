100 "Evitas" take to the streets of Argentina's capital

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — One hundred people have dressed up as Evita Perón and paraded in the streets of Argentina's capital a day before the 100th anniversary of the birth of the charismatic first lady.

Eva María Duarte was born on May 7, 1919, and died in 1952 from cancer at age 33. She was an actress who married Juan Perón, an army general who served as Argentine president for two different spans.

Best known as "Evita," she was idolized as a "champion of the poor" and helped women obtain the right to vote.

The performers marched through the streets of Buenos Aires on Monday to a building decorated with a large cast-iron portrait of Evita. Some wore her trademark top-knot hairstyle, while others donned ballroom dresses in homage to the combative first lady.