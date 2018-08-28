1993 World Trade Center bomber sues over prison faith rights

DENVER (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for his role in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing is suing federal prison officials, arguing that staff repeatedly violated his religious rights.

Judge R. Brooke Jackson did not immediately rule when arguments wrapped up Tuesday in a Denver federal court.

Ahmad Ajaj was imprisoned in Colorado when the suit began in 2015. Ajaj is watching the trial by video. He was moved to a prison in Indiana early this year.

The lawsuit accused officials of limiting Ajaj's ability to see a spiritual leader from the same denomination of Islam and providing meals with meat that accommodated his beliefs.

According to his attorneys, the prison began providing acceptable meals last week. Prison officials argued he has access to an imam from another denomination.