2 injured as stormy winds, rain pound Balkans

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Stormy winds have uprooted trees, knocked over traffic lights and disrupted traffic in Croatia, injuring two people and prompting authorities to advise people to stay indoors.

Police said Monday that two pedestrians were injured in the capital, Zagreb, where the wind hurled around garbage containers and market stalls, blew the roof off one house and ripped off tree branches.

Firefighters reported 240 deployments in the capital since Sunday evening. Officials recommended that people not go outside unless absolutely necessary.

Authorities have restricted traffic on several roads in the country.

In northwestern Bosnia, heavy rains have swollen rivers, flooding dozens of houses and some roads.