2-month Idlib campaign nets little for Syria's Assad

FILE -- In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, fighters with the Free Syrian army patrol the outskirts of the northern town of Jisr al-Shughur, Syria, west of the city of Idlib.

BEIRUT (AP) — Two months of intensive airstrikes by Syrian government forces and their Russian allies, coupled with a fierce ground assault on rebel-controlled Idlib province, have killed hundreds of people and caused massive displacement while achieving little to no gain for President Bashar Assad.

Despite the heavy bombardment, Assad's troops have been unable to make any significant advances against al-Qaida-linked militants and other jihadi groups who dominate the province, the last significant area held by opposition forces.

Militant attacks have killed an average of more than a dozen soldiers and allied militiamen a day in recent weeks.

The struggling campaign underscores the limits of Syria's and Russia's airpower and inability to achieve a definitive victory in the country's long-running civil war, now in its eighth year.