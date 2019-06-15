8 killed, 16 hurt as explosions rock Somalia's capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A pair of explosions rocked Somalia's capital and left eight people dead, the director of an ambulance service said Saturday.

Another 16 people were wounded, some of them seriously, Dr. Abdiqadir Aden with the Aamin ambulance service told The Associated Press.

He said a car bomb detonated near the Somali parliament headquarters in Mogadishu and caused the most damage.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group which often targets the capital with high-profile bombings quickly claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

Al-Shabab said the blasts were meant to strike the first line of security checkpoints for the heavily fortified airport and the presidential palace.

The airport is home to a number of diplomatic offices. The palace is a frequent al-Shabab target.

