A reveler dressed in Spider-Man costume strikes a pose at the "Ceu na Terra" or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. From very early in the morning revelers take the streets of the bohemian neighborhood Santa Teresa for one of the many block parties during the Carnival celebrations in the city. less
Photo: Leo Correa, AP
FEBRUARY 20-27, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or
published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Ariana Cubillos in Caracas, Venezuela.
