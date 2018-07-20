AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean





























In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a woman, wearing a Charro sombrero, protests a visit by a U.S. high-level delegation led by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in Mexico City. Dozens of protesters jeered at U.S. Pompeo's motorcade as the delegation arrived to congratulate President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Many of the protesters condemned the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that separated families attempting to claim asylum in the United States. In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, Sandinista militias stand guard at a dismantled barricade after police and pro-government militias stormed the Monimbo neighborhood of Masaya, Nicaragua. Heavily armed police and militias laid siege to and then retook the symbolically important neighborhood that had recently become a center of resistance to President Daniel Ortega's government. In this Saturday, July 14, 2018 photo, a ski mask adorns the coffin that contain the remains of Nicaraguan university student Gerald Vasquez who was fatally wounded when police forced students out of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua, in Managua. The government says more than 200 people have been killed since the unrest began, but independent rights groups say the number is higher. In this Saturday, July 14, 2018 photo, students who had taken refuge at the Jesus of Divine Mercy church amid a barrage of armed attacks, arrive on a bus to the Metropolitan Cathedral, in Managua, Nicaragua. More than 200 Nicaraguan university students were reunited with their parents Saturday after a tense night of armed attacks that left two dead and dozens wounded. In this June 26, 2018 photo, a Venezuelan Yupka girl eyes the camera at a camp set up in Cucuta, Colombia, near the border with Venezuela. Along the banks of the Tachira River dividing Colombia and Venezuela, many of the indigenous children have lice and distended bellies from malnutrition or parasites. Tribe leader Dionisio Finol said they are better off there than in Venezuela, where at least they can eat. In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a guard looks through an opening, framing former leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Colombia, FARC, Rodrigo Londono during the hearing of a special peace tribunal, in Bogota, Colombia. FARC leaders were summoned to the newly created tribunal to respond to war crimes committed during the country's bloody five-decade conflict.

In this Saturday, July 14, 2018 photo, a woman pleads to Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for help in rescuing her kidnapped brother, during a press conference in Mexico City. Each morning hundreds of Mexicans crowd at the gates of the two-story building that served as Lopez Obrador's campaign headquarters. In this July 12, 2018 photo, retired resident Ramon Serrano, right, stands outside his home with a lineman from the Puerto Rico Power Authority as they watch a man restore power which was cut off by Hurricane Irma and Maria in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. For the first time in 10 months, Serrano watched the 11 o'clock news on a recent weeknight and went to bed at midnight with his wife. "It's the latest we've stayed up," said the 77-year-old.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Mexican leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on his presidential election victor, while dozens of protesters jeered at Pompeo's motorcade, many of them angry over the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. Meanwhile, thousands of Mexicans showed up outside Lopez Obrador seeking to deliver requests for help, from increasing pensions for the elderly to getting a loved one out of jail.

In Nicaragua, police and armed pro-government civilians retook a symbolically important neighborhood that had recently become a center of resistance to President Daniel Ortega's government. More than 200 university students also were reunited with their parents after a tense night of armed attacks that left two dead and dozens wounded.

More Venezuelans disheartened by their country's economic collapse journeyed by foot and bus to Cucuta, a border city in Colombia's mountains where the migrants often have little more than a dollar in their pockets and several mouths to feed.

Dressed in blazers and collared shirts, leaders of Colombia's once largest guerrilla army made their first appearance at a new special peace tribunal to respond to allegations of war crimes during five decades of bloody conflict.

Puerto Ricans in remote areas celebrated finally getting power back nearly a year after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers