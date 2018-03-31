AP PHOTOS: Latin America commemorates Good Friday

Across Latin America, Roman Catholic faithful commemorated Good Friday with processions and ceremonies re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion.

In Guatemala, devotees wearing purple and white carried a 3-ton religious float during a procession in Antigua, while Costa Ricans lined the streets to watch a reenactment the crucifixion.

On a hill overlooking La Paz, Bolivia, costumed Roman soldiers tied men to wooden crosses as women knelt on the ground and played the role of the Three Marias.

In Ecuador, thousands accompanied a statue of Jesus del Gran Poder, Jesus of Great Power, in a march through the capital. While In Cuba, parishioners marked Good Friday with a procession in the town of Regla, across the bay from Havana.

Peruvians clasped their hands in prayer, burned incense, and veiled their heads with lace amid a gathering of thousands honoring the patron saint of Lima.

In Taxco, Mexico, hooded penitents dragged chains and flogged themselves with nail-studded whips to preserve a tradition dating to the 1600s. Meanwhile, in the country's capital, actors wailed in grief over the death of Jesus.

A Haitian woman wrapped a black rosary around her hand. Nearby, someone removed their shoes and fell in prostration on the pavement.

In Paraguay, young people watched a Via Crucis, or Way of the Cross, performance at Cerro Nemby.