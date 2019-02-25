AP PHOTOS: 'Peace & Love' summit shirts for sale in Hanoi
Vincent Yu, Associated Press
A T-shirt with images of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displayed at a tourist area in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. As Vietnam's capital gears up for the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, people leave offerings at temples, snap selfies and buy snacks in Hanoi. less
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — As Vietnam's capital gears up for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, people leave offerings at temples, snap selfies and buy snacks in Hanoi.
Vendors displayed souvenirs like Vietnamese, American and North Korean flags and commemorative T-shirts with caricatures of the two leaders and the words "Hanoi Summit 2019 Peace & Love."