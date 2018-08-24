AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Muslims gather for Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi to mark the Feast of Sacrifice, one of the most important Islamic holidays.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a 92-year-old South Korean weeps during a brief reunion with his 71-year-old North Korean son.

Members of the Indonesian navy take part in a flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate the country's 73rd independence anniversary.

Two men row through a flooded paddy field in the southern Indian state of Kerala, where more than 200 have died and 800,000 are displaced by the worst monsoon flooding in a century.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

